Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 68,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 518.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.88. 153,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,922. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

