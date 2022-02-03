Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

HWC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 340,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

