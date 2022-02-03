Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

1/21/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

1/19/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

1/5/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

12/9/2021 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

