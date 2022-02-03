HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.07183011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.53 or 0.99825961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054589 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.