Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $46.81 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

