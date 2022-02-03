Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $336,411.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,325.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.88 or 0.07193163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00293173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00743322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00074478 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00401866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00240354 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,955,123 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

