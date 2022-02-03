Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $851.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.