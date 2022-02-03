Head to Head Analysis: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

15.8% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.06 $22.52 million $0.27 3.09 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Online Education Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 980.43%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 127.67%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

