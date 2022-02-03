Head to Head Comparison: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.23% 21.81% 6.87% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

This table compares Blucora and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.06 -$342.76 million ($0.42) -39.10 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 30.54 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blucora and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $360.41, indicating a potential upside of 98.78%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Blucora on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

