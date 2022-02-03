Head to Head Survey: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.84 $7.77 billion $8.26 21.26 QuickLogic $8.63 million 6.68 -$11.15 million ($0.71) -6.89

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% QuickLogic -69.47% -75.18% -25.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 10 10 0 2.36 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $209.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.40%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

