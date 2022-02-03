Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23.

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 410,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

