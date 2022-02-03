Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00182080 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00381587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068675 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

