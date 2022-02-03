Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 156.80 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.80 ($2.11). Approximately 483,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 799,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.12).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTWS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.74).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

