HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE):

1/14/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($68.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/13/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/13/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.96 ($68.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.96 ($68.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/6/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HLE traded down €0.22 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching €62.24 ($69.93). The company had a trading volume of 34,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.01. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($77.21).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

