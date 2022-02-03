HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $87.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,020,538 coins and its circulating supply is 264,885,388 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

