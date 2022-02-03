Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 0.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.09). 185,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 374,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £152.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

