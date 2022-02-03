Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Ronald Gould Buys 22,324 Shares

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Ronald Gould acquired 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £65,632.56 ($88,239.53).

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 291 ($3.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £439.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 341.50 ($4.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.06.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.