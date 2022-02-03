Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($88.76) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.00 ($96.63).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.55. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

