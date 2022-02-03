Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,984,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,552,000.

HCVIU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,509. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

