Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 146,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,261. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $128.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.