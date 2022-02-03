Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HRI stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

