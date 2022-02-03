Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.37. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 4,868 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $824.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

