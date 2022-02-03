Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.90. 35,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.02. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

