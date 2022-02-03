Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.84-$7.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

NYSE:HSY opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.02. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.70.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

