Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $20,147,122.34 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

