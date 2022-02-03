Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $20,147,122.34 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
