Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly Sells 10,003 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,866,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

