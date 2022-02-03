Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly Sells 10,003 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hess stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,866,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.