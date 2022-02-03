Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $6,022,878.48 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 2,866,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.