Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $673,855.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HES traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 2,866,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 492,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 217,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

