HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 3,555,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,149,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. cut their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

