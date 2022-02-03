Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,846 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

