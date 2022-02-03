Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 8,238 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 5.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 566,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,022,100. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

