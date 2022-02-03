Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $248.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

