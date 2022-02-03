Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 3.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.