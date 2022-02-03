Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $212.21. 17,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.63. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.