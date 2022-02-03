Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 7.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.99. 313,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. The company has a market capitalization of $446.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.