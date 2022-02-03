High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading Up 7.4%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 665,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42.

About High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.