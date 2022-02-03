Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 2,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

