HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 373,084 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,084 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $265,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.52. 53,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

