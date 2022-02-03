HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 42,856 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $101,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,194,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

