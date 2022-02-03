HighTower Advisors LLC Has $163.43 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $163,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415,530 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

