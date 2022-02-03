HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 169,144 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $188,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.15. 82,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.42 and a 200-day moving average of $441.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

