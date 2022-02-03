Holistic Financial Partners Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up 2.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned 5.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $353,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,331. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.