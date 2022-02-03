Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. CarMax accounts for about 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

