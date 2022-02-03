Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 38,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 25,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

INTC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 600,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,816,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

