Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.