Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 708.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Aflac by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 219,555 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Aflac by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 53,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,518. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

