Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

