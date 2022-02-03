Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,965 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 234,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,920 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,493. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,028. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

