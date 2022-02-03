HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $103,900.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $103,900.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.07166482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,251.16 or 0.99682098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054398 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

