Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. BHP Group comprises 1.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after buying an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4,541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after buying an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after buying an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE BBL remained flat at $$64.18 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,421,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

